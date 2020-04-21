UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan Directs Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan directs strict action against hoarders, profiteers

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan on Tuesday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan on Tuesday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers across the province.

He issued these directive during video-link conference with commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers and MPAs of all districts.

"I also impressed upon the admin that hoarders and profiteers should not be spared especially during the upcoming Ramazan. I will monitor the situation regularly", chief minister said in a Tweet.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and timely steps taken by district administration and all stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.

"Held detailed discussion about the current situation with commissioner, RPOs, DHOs, DCs and MPAs of all the districts through video conference.

I appreciate the district administration and all stakeholders for delivering the tasks assigned to them in excellent manner", he said.

"Our frontline workers of medical staff, district admin, TMAs, police and rescue are delivering beyond their capacity. We are increasing our capacity continuously. I am impressed with their delivery in the most challenging time", he said.

He, however, said the challenge remained there and they need to continuously monitor the situation.

" We should also pray to Allah Almighty to bless us with success in our efforts in combating the pandemic", he said.

