Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai expresses sorrow over loss of lives in train accident

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train fire accident at Rahim Yar Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train fire accident at Rahim Yar Khan.

In a condolence message, he said train accident is a tragedy. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Shoukat said that best medical care would be provided to those injured in the accident and prayed for their early recovery.

