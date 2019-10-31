- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train fire accident at Rahim Yar Khan.
In a condolence message, he said train accident is a tragedy. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.
Shoukat said that best medical care would be provided to those injured in the accident and prayed for their early recovery.