Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai expresses sorrow over loss of lives in train accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train fire accident at Rahim Yar Khan.

In a condolence message, he said train accident is a tragedy. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Shoukat said that best medical care would be provided to those injured in the accident and prayed for their early recovery.