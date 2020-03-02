Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Speaker pays testing travel in Bus Rapid Transport (BRT)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Monday paid a testing travel along with children and officials of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and inspected development work there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Monday paid a testing travel along with children and officials of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and inspected development work there.

The speaker intermingled with school students and interacted with them.

The PA speaker told media that 99.9 percent work on BRT project has been completed and would be opened for general public within 45 days to provide state-of-the art communication facilities to hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Later, the speaker inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling under Green Pakistan campaign at Phase-III Chowk Hayatabad.

The speaker urged people including children to plant maximum plants to counter climate change challenges. He said trees provide oxygen, absorb Corbin Dioxide, purify environment and protect fertile land from erosion.

He said plantation of trees was a continued charity and urged people to plant maximum saplings to make Pakistan lush green.