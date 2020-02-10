UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Inspects Traffic Management Plan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:07 PM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspects traffic management plan

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and directed its timely completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and directed its timely completion.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Islahuddin Khan, Executive Engineer Communication and Works and Sub Divisional Officer, the Chief Secretary paid visit to Zone-F where he inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification of the project.

He directed removal of temporary and permanent encroachments, beautification of the city and enforcement of traffic regulations besides timely completion of the project for well being of the people.

Related Topics

Visit Traffic Saddar Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

2 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

30 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

38 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

11 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Ka ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.