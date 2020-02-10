Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspects traffic management plan

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and directed its timely completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and directed its timely completion.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Islahuddin Khan, Executive Engineer Communication and Works and Sub Divisional Officer, the Chief Secretary paid visit to Zone-F where he inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification of the project.

He directed removal of temporary and permanent encroachments, beautification of the city and enforcement of traffic regulations besides timely completion of the project for well being of the people.