Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project review meeting stresses early implementation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting with the World Bank Implementation Support Mission was held to review the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project. Chaired by Adeel Shah, Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, the meeting focused on the project's progress.

Secretary Adeel Shah was briefed on the current status of the initiative. It was strongly emphasized that the project must be implemented at the earliest and its pace expedited on all components. This urgency was stressed due to the project's significant importance for the region and beyond.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Peshawar, alongside representatives from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the project team.