Khyber Police Action Against Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Khyber Police action against drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) During the operation, 2 kg of ice drug was recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle, the accused was arrested by the police, an official of the Police said here Sunday.

He said during the second operation, 2 kg of heroin was recovered from the motorcyclist, the accused was arrested and in the third operation, 630 drugs and acting pills were recovered from the accused, and the alleged accused was arrested.

