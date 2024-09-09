Khyber Police Ensure Tight Security For Polio Teams
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Police have made district-wide security arrangements for the 7-day polio campaign, deploying heavy personnel to ensure the safety of polio teams.
Under the supervision of District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, 945 polio teams and 2700 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the district. Strict security measures are in place, including enhanced checking at internal and external routes, special patrols, and additional checkpoints.
District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and administer polio drops to children under 5 years to protect them from the dangerous polio virus and prevent disability.
The police have provided foolproof security to polio teams and deployed heavy personnel at various points to ensure a smooth and successful campaign.
The Khyber Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of polio teams and supporting the efforts to eradicate polio from the district.
Recent Stories
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young motorcyclist killed in road accident in Karachi48 seconds ago
-
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension5 minutes ago
-
Six policemen among ten injured in S Waziristan blast11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 5 kg heroin from Colombo bound consignment11 minutes ago
-
IMSciences holds orientation session for new batch31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 222,700 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
10 accused held with drugs41 minutes ago
-
Best tribute to Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to follow his teaching: Envoy1 hour ago
-
Five day anti-polio drive begins with target to reach over 0.4 mln children1 hour ago
-
National polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region1 hour ago
-
Seven profiteers held2 hours ago
-
OPF providing free ambulance service for transportation of Overseas's dead body2 hours ago