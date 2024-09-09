Khyber police ensure tight security for polio teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Police have made district-wide security arrangements for the 7-day polio campaign, deploying heavy personnel to ensure the safety of polio teams.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, 945 polio teams and 2700 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the district. Strict security measures are in place, including enhanced checking at internal and external routes, special patrols, and additional checkpoints.

District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and administer polio drops to children under 5 years to protect them from the dangerous polio virus and prevent disability.

The police have provided foolproof security to polio teams and deployed heavy personnel at various points to ensure a smooth and successful campaign.

The Khyber Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of polio teams and supporting the efforts to eradicate polio from the district.