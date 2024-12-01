Open Menu

Khyber Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Heroin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) In a major anti-narcotics operation, Ali Masjid Police on Sunday recovered five kilograms of heroin and arrested a suspect.

According to Khyber Police, the operation was conducted under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

Led by SHO Ali Masjid Ghaffar Khan and Additional SHO Naseeb Khan, a special checkpoint was set up in the Ali Masjid Khawar area.

During the search, police intercepted a suspicious pedestrian and discovered five kilograms of heroin in his possession.

The suspect, identified as Roheel, was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the police station.

In initial investigations, the suspect confessed to his involvement in drug trafficking, admitting to smuggling narcotics to various parts of the country.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that, following directives from the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the CCPO Peshawar, a district-wide crackdown on drug dealers, smugglers and suppliers is underway to curb the menace of narcotics.

