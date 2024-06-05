Open Menu

Khyber Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Heroin, Nab A Drug Peddler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin, nab a drug peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Jamrud police, district Khyber on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 2.05kg of heroin from district Khyber and arrested a drug peddler while recovering Rs 200,000 cash.

According to district police, on the orders of DPO Khyber Salim Abbas, SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi along with Assistant Incharge Takhta Beg Bakht Munir set up special check post on Shoks Bara Road area and during search of vehicle recovered 2.

05kg of heroin and Rs 200,000 cash money from a drug peddler Sajid resident of Ghandi and transferred to police station.

In another action, Assistant In-charge of Factories Wazir Dhand Bihar Gul arrested the notorious token seller Azad Khan near Ghariza Bridge. The accused admitted his involvement in the heinous crime and disclosed Names of his other associates who were involved in the crime.

The police had started an operation for the arrest of the other accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Vehicle Jamrud Money Afridi Post From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

8 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

17 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

17 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan