Khyber Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Heroin, Nab A Drug Peddler
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Jamrud police, district Khyber on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 2.05kg of heroin from district Khyber and arrested a drug peddler while recovering Rs 200,000 cash.
According to district police, on the orders of DPO Khyber Salim Abbas, SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi along with Assistant Incharge Takhta Beg Bakht Munir set up special check post on Shoks Bara Road area and during search of vehicle recovered 2.
05kg of heroin and Rs 200,000 cash money from a drug peddler Sajid resident of Ghandi and transferred to police station.
In another action, Assistant In-charge of Factories Wazir Dhand Bihar Gul arrested the notorious token seller Azad Khan near Ghariza Bridge. The accused admitted his involvement in the heinous crime and disclosed Names of his other associates who were involved in the crime.
The police had started an operation for the arrest of the other accused.
