Khyber Police foils bid to smuggle mobile phones, STC tablets

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Police have foiled a bid to smuggle 36 stolen mobile phones and 1400 STC tablets to Afghanistan and arrested an accused, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On a tip, Khyber Police carried out checking at Machni Check Post on Pak-Afghan Highway and intercepted a truck of Afghan-Transit Truck bearing registration No.

Z 7843 and during search recovered 36 different varieties of mobile phone sets, 1400 STC tablets and various items of medicines.

The accused/driver, Rafiullah was arrested from the spot and the mobile phone sets, STC tablets and medicines were taken into official possession.