Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsil Offices; 3 policemen martyred, two bombers killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Police Thursday foiled a terrorist attack on the Bara Tehsil Offices after killing two suicide bombers, while in the ensuing encounter three policemen were martyred and six others injured.

Khyber Police Spokesman Muhammad Asim told APP that constables Tayyab, Sher Bahadar and Anwar Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, while six others along with two civilians were wounded.

The injured constables included Jamil, Hadi, Bakht, Nawaz, Zubair and Gul Said.

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told the media that the police valiantly repulsed the terrorist attack and killed the two bombers as they tried to enter the Bara Tehsil Offices' compound.

The two attackers with explosive vests tried to forcefully enter the compound through the main gate and form the backside, but they were stopped by the police personnel on duty, and killed in the ensuing encounter.

The IGP said the vests of the bombers exploded due to the fire by the policemen, which caused a huge explosion on the site. The blood samples and body organs of the attackers were sent for DNA testing, he added.

He appreciated the timely response of the police officials, saying such a cowardly terror act could not shake the resolve of policemen in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The brave policemen thwarted the attack after they were put on high alert following intelligence information about the possible attack at Bara Tehsil Offices, which led to saving many precious lives, he added.