Open Menu

Khyber Police Foils Terrorist Attack On Bara Tehsil Offices; 3 Policemen Martyred, Two Bombers Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsil Offices; 3 policemen martyred, two bombers killed

The Khyber Police Thursday foiled a terrorist attack on the Bara Tehsil Offices after killing two suicide bombers, while in the ensuing encounter three policemen were martyred and six others injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Police Thursday foiled a terrorist attack on the Bara Tehsil Offices after killing two suicide bombers, while in the ensuing encounter three policemen were martyred and six others injured.

Khyber Police Spokesman Muhammad Asim told APP that constables Tayyab, Sher Bahadar and Anwar Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, while six others along with two civilians were wounded.

The injured constables included Jamil, Hadi, Bakht, Nawaz, Zubair and Gul Said.

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told the media that the police valiantly repulsed the terrorist attack and killed the two bombers as they tried to enter the Bara Tehsil Offices' compound.

The two attackers with explosive vests tried to forcefully enter the compound through the main gate and form the backside, but they were stopped by the police personnel on duty, and killed in the ensuing encounter.

The IGP said the vests of the bombers exploded due to the fire by the policemen, which caused a huge explosion on the site. The blood samples and body organs of the attackers were sent for DNA testing, he added.

He appreciated the timely response of the police officials, saying such a cowardly terror act could not shake the resolve of policemen in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The brave policemen thwarted the attack after they were put on high alert following intelligence information about the possible attack at Bara Tehsil Offices, which led to saving many precious lives, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Exchange Suicide Alert SITE Media Blood

Recent Stories

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals an ..

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals and alarms

4 minutes ago
 STEDA decides to hire third party testing institut ..

STEDA decides to hire third party testing institute for Teachers' licencing test ..

4 minutes ago
 US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 In ..

US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 Individuals, 14 Vessels - Treasu ..

4 minutes ago
 Providing patients with facilities at govt hospita ..

Providing patients with facilities at govt hospitals top priority: Punjab Careta ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down p ..

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down petrol pumps on July 22

11 minutes ago
 Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's marty ..

Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's martyrdom day highlighting his achi ..

11 minutes ago
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for pe ..

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Ex ..

US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Expansion - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Te ..

West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Test

7 minutes ago
 Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribu ..

Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

7 minutes ago
 Severe Weather Kills 6 People in Western Balkans - ..

Severe Weather Kills 6 People in Western Balkans - Emergency Services

7 minutes ago
 Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Fina ..

Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Financial Budget, 2023

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan