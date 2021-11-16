Khyber police launches crackdown on stolen vehicles

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Waseem Riaz Tuesday directed Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to tighten the noose against those selling stolen cars in the limits of the district

The Anti Car Lifting Cell has recovered a stolen motorcycle and returned it to its real owner named Abdullah Hassan who had lodged in Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi regarding stealing of his motorcycle on October 3, last.

DPO appreciated the performance of ACLC's team and said that protection of lives and properties of the people were among the main responsibilities of the police. He said we are proud of skilled professionals in the department who were serving for providing maximum relief to masses.

Waseem Riaz warned all the traders involved in businesses' malpractices and said that no one would be allowed to sell and purchase stolen vehicles in the district, otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands.