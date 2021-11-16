UrduPoint.com

Khyber Police Launches Crackdown On Stolen Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Khyber police launches crackdown on stolen vehicles

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Waseem Riaz Tuesday directed Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to tighten the noose against those selling stolen cars in the limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Waseem Riaz Tuesday directed Anti car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to tighten the noose against those selling stolen cars in the limits of the district.

The Anti Car Lifting Cell has recovered a stolen motorcycle and returned it to its real owner named Abdullah Hassan who had lodged in Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi regarding stealing of his motorcycle on October 3, last.

DPO appreciated the performance of ACLC's team and said that protection of lives and properties of the people were among the main responsibilities of the police. He said we are proud of skilled professionals in the department who were serving for providing maximum relief to masses.

Waseem Riaz warned all the traders involved in businesses' malpractices and said that no one would be allowed to sell and purchase stolen vehicles in the district, otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Car Sadiqabad Rawalpindi October All ACLC

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA res ..

Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA responsibilities

1 minute ago
 Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Im ..

Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Importance of Its Voice - State ..

1 minute ago
 Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) holds open court

Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) holds open court

1 minute ago
 1000 bags of fertilizers seized

1000 bags of fertilizers seized

1 minute ago
 High level committee reviewed proposed traffic pla ..

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security ..

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.