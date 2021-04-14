Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber police in two successful operations against drug traffickers has seized 44.50 Kg Charas and arrested two smugglers.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud Police Station, Amjad Afridi last night raided hide outs of smugglers on the special directives of DPO Khyber, Wasim Riaz.

Jamrud Police recovered 33 kg charas from the remote hilly area Chora and arrested one drug dealer.

In the second operation, police raided the hideout of a drug dealer in Hudoodshaqs area of Jamrud police station and recovered 11.50 kg narcotics and arrested smuggler who under custody for further investigation.