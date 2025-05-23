Open Menu

Khyber Police Seize 58kg Drugs, Smuggler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Acting on the directives of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber district police have intensified operations against drug traffickers.

In a targeted raid, Bara Police seized 50 kilograms of hashish and 8 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine).

The operation was carried out in the Bar Qamberkhel area under the supervision of SHO Bara, Javed Khan.

The arrested individual, identified as Arab Khan, was taken into custody on the spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that police teams were conducting professional, well-planned operations aimed at dismantling drug networks. DPO urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting drug dealers and their facilitators, stressing that community support is vital to protecting the youth from the harmful impact of drugs.

