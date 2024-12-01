Open Menu

Khyber Police Seize 5Kg Heroin, Arrest Suspect

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Khyber Police seize 5Kg heroin, arrest suspect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) District Khyber Police on Sunday seized five-kilogram heroin and arrested an alleged smuggler near Ali Masjid Khwar.

In a statement issued by District Police Officer, Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Ali Masjid police made a checkpoint at Khwar area. During the snap checking, police recovered five-kilogram heroin from a suspect identified as Rohail.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

