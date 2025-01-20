Open Menu

Khyber Police Seize 64kg Hashish In Anti-drug Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Khyber police seize 64kg Hashish in anti-drug operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) In ongoing anti-drug operation, Khyber Bara Police have seized 64 kilograms of hashish in two separate actions.

Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, a crackdown on drug smugglers is underway.

In the first operation, a checkpoint was set up at Al-Haj area, where SHO Bara Hardam Gul, along with officer Noor Saeed Khan, stopped and searched a suspicious car.

Upon inspection, 52 kilograms of hashish were found hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Muhammad Akbar, was arrested, and the car was taken into police custody.

In a second operation, Incharge Takia Hameed Khan pursued motorcyclists during a checkpoint and recovered 12 kilograms of hashish. The suspects fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to ensure their capture.

The arrested suspect is undergoing further interrogation, while authorities continue to intensify efforts to curb drug smuggling in the region.

Cases have been registered, and the police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating drug trafficking under the ongoing campaign.

