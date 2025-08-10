Open Menu

Khyber Police Seize Narcotics Worth Millions, Two Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Khyber Police seize narcotics worth millions, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) In ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, Landi Kotal police recovered 8 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine) and 5 kilograms of heroin hidden in secret compartments of a vehicle during a raid. The narcotics, worth millions of rupees, were seized at a special checkpoint in Charwazai under the supervision of SHO Adnan Afridi.

Two suspects, identified as Waqas Afridi and Ajmal Khan, residents of Shaks, Jamrud, were arrested on the spot and booked under the Narcotics Act. District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that drug dealers are a serious threat to society and vowed to continue operations until all smugglers are brought to justice.

The DPO emphasized that the police will take strict action against drug peddlers regardless of their influence, reaffirming the department's commitment to eradicating narcotics from Khyber district.

