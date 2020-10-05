UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Police Seized 834 Kg Hashish, 340 Kg Heroin, 196 Kg Opium, 6 Kg Ice Drug

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

Khyber police seized 834 kg hashish, 340 kg heroin, 196 kg opium, 6 kg ice drug

Khyber Police showing best performance among merged districts has seized billions of rupees narcotics in its crackdown against drug smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Police showing best performance among merged districts has seized billions of rupees narcotics in its crackdown against drug smuggling.

District Police Officer Khyber Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, sharing performance of police in last 18 months said that district police has achievied major achievements against criminal elements and seized 834 kg of hashish, 340 kg of heroin, 196 kg of opium and 6 kg of ice drug in various intelligence based operations.

He said drug smugglers arrested have been transferred to jails.

DPO said that there is a process o reward and punishment in the police system, adding protection of life and property of the people is top priority of police force.

He said tribal people were fully cooperating with police in eradicating criminal elements and establishing law and order situation in the district.

He said Khyber Police has achieved great success in a short span of time and overall performance of 18 months was excellent in the entire merged districts.

He informed that police personnel performed excellent duties at border crossing and transported passengers coming from Afghanistan to quarantine centers .

Police extended full support to the civil, administrative and health department during lockdown due to coronavirus, he said.

Moreover, Khyber Police also played an important role in making the polio campaign a successful by providing full proof security to polio workers.

He said that number of police stations have been increased in the district and more vehicles have been provide to police stations for patrolling.

DPO said knowing the importance of support and confidence of local people , police has maintained close liason with tribal elders to ensure congenial environment in the district.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Polio Law And Order Vehicles Border Criminals From Best Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

21 minutes ago

Japan mourns fashion designer Kenzo Takada

1 minute ago

'Gilded cage': private pools, fancy meals in Thail ..

1 minute ago

Russia Records 10,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

1 minute ago

Kamchatka Governor Says No Harmful Substances Dete ..

1 minute ago

Governor of Afghanistan's Laghman Slightly Injured ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.