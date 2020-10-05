Khyber police seized 834 kg hashish, 340 kg heroin, 196 kg opium, 6 kg ice drug

Khyber Police showing best performance among merged districts has seized billions of rupees narcotics in its crackdown against drug smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Police showing best performance among merged districts has seized billions of rupees narcotics in its crackdown against drug smuggling.

District Police Officer Khyber Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, sharing performance of police in last 18 months said that district police has achievied major achievements against criminal elements and seized 834 kg of hashish, 340 kg of heroin, 196 kg of opium and 6 kg of ice drug in various intelligence based operations.

He said drug smugglers arrested have been transferred to jails.

DPO said that there is a process o reward and punishment in the police system, adding protection of life and property of the people is top priority of police force.

He said tribal people were fully cooperating with police in eradicating criminal elements and establishing law and order situation in the district.

He said Khyber Police has achieved great success in a short span of time and overall performance of 18 months was excellent in the entire merged districts.

He informed that police personnel performed excellent duties at border crossing and transported passengers coming from Afghanistan to quarantine centers .

Police extended full support to the civil, administrative and health department during lockdown due to coronavirus, he said.

Moreover, Khyber Police also played an important role in making the polio campaign a successful by providing full proof security to polio workers.

He said that number of police stations have been increased in the district and more vehicles have been provide to police stations for patrolling.

DPO said knowing the importance of support and confidence of local people , police has maintained close liason with tribal elders to ensure congenial environment in the district.