Khyber Police Seizes Drugs, Arrests Four In Ongoing Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Khyber Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has continued its successful crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers, making significant seizures and arrests in multiple operations.
In one such operation, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud Shah Khalid and supervised by Additional SHO Zubair Khan, police intercepted a suspicious individual in the Waziri Dhand area. During a search, 2 kilograms of ice were recovered, and the suspect, identified as Irshad, was arrested on the spot.
Another operation in the same region led to the recovery of 1,110 ecstasy pills from a suspect named Sifatullah, who was arrested and taken into custody after a routine checkpoint inspection.
In a separate operation, In-charge Gul Ameen, while conducting a patrol in Waziri Dhand, apprehended a pedestrian, Muhammad Yusuf, who was found in possession of 4 kilograms of opium. Yusuf was arrested and transferred to the police station for further interrogation.
Furthermore, Assistant In-charge Akhtar Munir, stationed at the Jamrud Adda checkpoint, discovered 3 kilograms of hashish and a pistol on a suspect named Manwar Afghani. He was arrested and taken into police custody for further processing.
The police have filed cases against all four suspects, and investigations are ongoing.
Authorities have pledged to continue their relentless efforts to eliminate the drug trade and enhance security for the people.
