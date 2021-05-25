UrduPoint.com
Khyber Police Setup Welfare Desk For Police Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz set up a special welfare desk in the Khyber District.

After establishment of the welfare desk, police personnel will be able to apply for loans for their children marriages and get other financial assistance from the police department.

The purpose of the welfare desk is to provide timely financial support and assistance to police personnel .

The desk will provide help in cash for medical treatment, burial expenditure, dowry and loans for the constitution of house.

Police personnel have appreciated establishment of welfare desk and thanked IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking steps for their welfare.

More Stories From Pakistan

