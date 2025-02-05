Khyber Police Shot Injure Terrorist, Launch Search For Others
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A terrorist was injured in a clash with police in Khyber district, while his accomplices managed to escape.
Bara police said on Wednesday that an encounter took place between police and terrorists near the Melwad (Bara) police station in Khyber district.
The clash erupted when terrorists attacked a security team deployed for polio duty in the Meri Khel area. In response, the police launched an immediate counterattack, injuring one terrorist while the others fled.
A search operation is currently underway in the mountainous areas to locate the fleeing terrorists. During the operation, security forces recovered two SMGs from a nearby forest.
APP/vak
