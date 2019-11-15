UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman And Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan Here On Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

They discussed developmental and political matters.

