Khyber Teaching Hospital Allotted 106 Beds For Corona Patients

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital allotted 106 beds for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar has 106 beds for Corona patients, a spokesman of the hospital told media men here on Saturday.

He disclosed that currently Corona patients are admitted on 34 beds in Peshawar and the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients with eight patients in intensive care.

He informed that there are currently 8 patients undergoing treatment at HDU and 18 patients are being treated on Low Oxygen.

He said that 2 more corona patients have been admitted on Saturday with the deaths of 3 corona patients confirmed.

