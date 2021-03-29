Khyber Teaching Hospital appoints 18 employees on different posts

The Khyber Teaching Hospital has appointed 18 employees to facilitate masses through better management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital has appointed 18 employees to facilitate masses through better management.

The Director KTH Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim Monday welcomed the newly appointed officers and urged them to utilize their skills for betterment of hospital and patients.

The newly inducted officers are Syed Younas Faheem Shah as an Assistant Director Finance & Planning, Syed Ahsan Ali Shah as Manager Human Resources (HR), Liaqat Raza as Manager Facilities, Imran Aslam Khan as Manager Quality Assurance, Kifayat Ullah Manager IT, Afzal Ahmad Legal Officer, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah HR Officer, Muhammad Amar Khan HR Officer, Asim Jalal HR Officer, Kiran Bano HR Officer, Hashmat Ara HR Officer, and Shuaib Shehiryar HR Officer.

Similarly, recruitments were also made on various posts of the information technology department which included Ahmad Shujja Orakzai as Network Administrator, Muhammad Jamal Associate Network Administrator, Bakht Munir Associate Network Administrator, Muhammad Adil Atta Associate HMIS Administrator, Ayesha Associate HMIS Administrator, and Manzoor Meraj System Administrator.

All the newly inducted employees vowed to work with dedication and efficiently which was in the best interest of the institute.