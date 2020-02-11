Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) kicks off one week cleanliness driver

The management of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Tuesday started a "week-long" cleanliness drive at the hospital like every year to create awareness among people about the importance of clean and neat surroundings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The management of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Tuesday started a "week-long" cleanliness drive at the hospital like every year to create awareness among people about the importance of clean and neat surroundings.

Pests control drive has already been started in the hospital. During the drive the general public and patient attendants informed about the importance of cleanliness and told the garbage should be thrown in trash bin and designated areas.

Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed inaugurated the cleanliness drive at residential complex of the institution.

The campaign would continue throughout the hospital for a week. Cleanliness drive will be held after every 6 months in the institution and residential complex.

A walk was held in this connection which was attended by Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah, Principal school of Nursing Mehar Mustafa and her staff, managerial staff, nurses, paramedics, auxiliary and supporting staff of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed said that it was the moral and religious obligation of everyone to keep their work and living places clean.

They emphasized on the importance of cleanliness and throwing garbage on the ground is wrong. "Bits of food particles and other things on the floor make the whole place unhygienic".

The directors further stressed upon the effects of littering on the environment and not keeping oneself clean leads to many diseases and infections.

Speaking on occasion the directors addressed the nursing and supporting staff regarding how to control infection in the hospital to create a hygienic environment. He thanked managerial staff, nurses, paramedics, auxiliary and supporting staff for participating in the drive with full spirit and advised them that everyday should be a cleanliness drive day and we all should keep our institute neat and clean.

They appreciated the services of facilities department for ensuring hygienic conditions in the hospital as the department is running the campaign.