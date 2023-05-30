UrduPoint.com

Khyber Teaching Hospital Rebuts News Of Child's Death Due To Non-availability Of Anti-venom

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital rebuts news of child's death due to non-availability of anti-venom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has rebutted a news report appeared in a section of press that a ten years old boy was brought to KTH after visiting different hospitals in the city for treatment of a snake bit, but he died due to non-availability of anti-venom.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the administration of KTH while expressing grief over the sad demise of the minor also rebutted the news report.

The child was brought to the hospital on May 24, 2023, in precarious condition due to a snake bite and was forthwith shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment, adds the statement.

According to doctors, the venom had spread in the whole body of the boy at the time of his arrival, and kidneys were also damaged.

The boy was kept in ICU for two days and provided full medical care for saving the life of the minor victim of a snake bite, but he breathed his lost on May 26, the statement continued.

It also added that during treatment around three doses of anti-venom were administered to the child and the news about the non-availability of life-saving drugs in hospitals is totally untrue.

The administration of KTH also contacted relatives of the deceased who expressed full satisfaction over the treatment being provided to the minor during admission in the hospital.

The relatives also expressed astonishment over a news report claiming the non-availability of anti-venom as a cause of death of the boy, the statement claimed.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of KTH, Sajjad Khan has made it clear that a significant amount of anti-venom is available at the pharmacy of KTH hospital and is available free of cost for treatment of victims of snake bite or scorpion sting.

In the current year, Sajjad added, around four patients with snake bite have so far been brought to KTH who were provided proper treatment.

However, he added, in the summer season the incidents will show an increase, and people are advised to bring their patients to public sector hospitals including KTH for getting free of cost treatment.

