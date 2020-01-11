Khyber Teaching Hospital releases annual report for year-2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Teaching Hospital Saturday released its report for year-2019 wherein a total of 1438177 patients were treated and medicines of worth Rs. 160.12 million were provided to them, a spokesperson of the hospital claimed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital Saturday released its report for year-2019 wherein a total of 1438177 patients were treated and medicines of worth Rs. 160.12 million were provided to them, a spokesperson of the hospital claimed.

According to detail, the spokesperson of the KTH Farhad Khan, in the year 2019, a total of 1438177 patients were checked, treated and inspected with medicines of worth Rs. 160.12 million were provided free of cost.

He further said that 202486 different patients were diagnostic with various tests conducted in different section of the hospital.

In the emergency department 891774 patients were treated besides 546403 turned up for OPD, 90252 were admitted and more than 36616 have small surgical operations.