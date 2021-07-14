UrduPoint.com
Khyber Teaching Hospital Reports 12 Dog Bites Cases In One Hour

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

As many as 12 dog bite patients were brought for treatment in the emergency department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with in one hour on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 12 dog bite patients were brought for treatment in the emergency department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with in one hour on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for KTH said that four children having deep dog bite wounds were also given medical aid and vaccine.

He said patients were sent to home after first aid and administered anti-rabies vaccine.

The spokesman said that cases of dog bites took place on old Barra road, board bazaar, Ring road, Pushtkhara and adjoining areas with in radius of three kilometers after which authorities concerned were informed to take necessary action to protect citizens from stray dogs' attack.

Director Emergency Dr. Adeel said that enough stock of anti rabbies vaccines was available in the hospital.

