Khyber Teaching Hospital seeks applications for house jobs

(@imziishan)

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has sought applications for house job from graduates of Public Sector Medical Colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh and Balochistan having domiciles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged district

Two seats are reserved for Azad Jammu and Kashmir whereas four seats are reserved for Sindh and Balochistan for house job in KTH, said a press release.

The candidates were advised that their application along with attested copies of their documents must reach the office of Associate Dean KTH till November 13, 2019.