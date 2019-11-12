UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Teaching Hospital Seeks Applications For House Jobs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital seeks applications for house jobs

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has sought applications for house job from graduates of Public Sector Medical Colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh and Balochistan having domiciles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has sought applications for house job from graduates of Public Sector Medical Colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh and Balochistan having domiciles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged district.

Two seats are reserved for Azad Jammu and Kashmir whereas four seats are reserved for Sindh and Balochistan for house job in KTH, said a press release.

The candidates were advised that their application along with attested copies of their documents must reach the office of Associate Dean KTH till November 13, 2019.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Azad Jammu And Kashmir November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islam ..

27 minutes ago

Bakeries warned of action for poor cleanliness in ..

2 minutes ago

21st All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contes ..

2 minutes ago

Rebels kill 5 in DR Congo as army offensive rages

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting regarding ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.