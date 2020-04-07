UrduPoint.com
Khyber Teaching Hospital To Start Telemedicine OPD Service

Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Due to corona virus pandemic OPDs and elective services are closed at Khyber Teaching Hospital due to which several patients were facing problems and keeping in view the situation KTH management has made arrangements for starting telemedicine OPD which starts from April 10 to provide medical assistance to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Due to corona virus pandemic OPDs and elective services are closed at Khyber Teaching Hospital due to which several patients were facing problems and keeping in view the situation KTH management has made arrangements for starting telemedicine OPD which starts from April 10 to provide medical assistance to people.

According to a press release issued here, the telemedicine OPD will be started with five specialities including Gynaecology, Surgery, Medicine, Pediatric and Psychiatry. The service will be available from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 12 noon.

It said that telemedicine could provide best and safest relief and access to a portion of people to doctors in this time of corona pandemic.

KTH has advised people to contact telemedicine speciality and OPD whatsapp numbers Gynaecology 0330 8600301, Surgery0330 8600302, Medicine 0330 8600303, Pediatric 0330 8600304 and Psychiatry 03308600305 for consultation and prescriptions.

People having any medical conditions who are unable to visit hospitals under the circumstances can now contact the relevant doctors for consultation guidance through simple call, video call or pictures for medical advice. People having post-op complications or psychological trauma can reap the benefits of this service, it added.

