UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Teaching Hospital Totally Revamped, Modernized: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, modernized: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort.

"It is easy to build a new state of the art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals. I want to congratulate the KTH board and management for their efforts," he twitted.\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

40 minutes ago

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

41 minutes ago

GCU introduces new advisory system for students

27 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

27 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini should not face migrant abuse tria ..

31 minutes ago

State land retrieved in lahore

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.