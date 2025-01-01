Khyber Teaching Hospital Treated 1.77 Million Patients In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), one of the 2nd largest public sector healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, treated an impressive 1,775,532 patients in 2024.
Of these, 1,156,848 were attended to in the Accident and Emergency Department, while 618,684 received care in the Outpatient Department.
Additionally, 201,370 patients visited the hospital’s Institution-Based Practice (IBP) during evening hours, where 5,591 specialized procedures were performed.
According to KTH spokesperson, Sajjad Khan, the hospital conducted 39,651 surgeries and carried out 1,592,923 laboratory tests, 279,059 X-rays, 123,250 ultrasounds, 15,911 CT scans, and 8,925 MRIs in 2024.
KTH serves not only Peshawar and its surrounding districts but also the entire province and even patients from Afghanistan.
With a 1,600-bed capacity, it continues to play a critical role in providing advanced healthcare services to thousands daily.
In addition to its clinical achievements, KTH undertook significant developmental initiatives in 2024.
These includes, Installation of a high-end incinerator machine, donation of 80 motorized beds by UNHCR to enhance patient comfort, Installation of a 180 kW solar system for the Accident and Emergency Department and approval of a 1.5 MW Longi solarization project for the hospital.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Teaching Hospital treated 1.77 Million Patients in 20241 minute ago
-
Interior Ministry launches biometric B-Forms for Children over 10 to enhance security21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 KPK responds to over 241,000 emergencies in 202421 minutes ago
-
Fire incidents took 11 lives during 202431 minutes ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected leaders of KJF office bearers31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan responds to 8914 emergencies in 202431 minutes ago
-
Washington Post exposes India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities, target kil ..41 minutes ago
-
Hunerfest for youth empowerment, concludes41 minutes ago
-
AIOU Offers 80 Educational Programs for Int'l students41 minutes ago
-
Peshawar declared Smoke-Free District51 minutes ago
-
E-building plan reviewed1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson1 hour ago