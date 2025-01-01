Khyber Teaching Hospital treated 1.77 Million Patients in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), one of the 2nd largest public sector healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, treated an impressive 1,775,532 patients in 2024.

Of these, 1,156,848 were attended to in the Accident and Emergency Department, while 618,684 received care in the Outpatient Department.

Additionally, 201,370 patients visited the hospital’s Institution-Based Practice (IBP) during evening hours, where 5,591 specialized procedures were performed.

According to KTH spokesperson, Sajjad Khan, the hospital conducted 39,651 surgeries and carried out 1,592,923 laboratory tests, 279,059 X-rays, 123,250 ultrasounds, 15,911 CT scans, and 8,925 MRIs in 2024.

KTH serves not only Peshawar and its surrounding districts but also the entire province and even patients from Afghanistan.

With a 1,600-bed capacity, it continues to play a critical role in providing advanced healthcare services to thousands daily.

In addition to its clinical achievements, KTH undertook significant developmental initiatives in 2024.

These includes, Installation of a high-end incinerator machine, donation of 80 motorized beds by UNHCR to enhance patient comfort, Installation of a 180 kW solar system for the Accident and Emergency Department and approval of a 1.5 MW Longi solarization project for the hospital.