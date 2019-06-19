Khyber Teaching Hospital withholds additional charge of computer operator as AD P&F

News appeared in different section of press, shared on social and electronic media on June 18, 19 2019, about the additional charge of computer operator Mujahid of Khyber Teaching Hospital as AD Planning and Finance (BPS-17) is withheld

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : news appeared in different section of press, shared on social and electronic media on June 18, 19 2019 , about the additional charge of computer operator Mujahid of Khyber Teaching Hospital as AD Planning and Finance (BPS-17) is withheld.

The MTI KTH Board of Governor desires an explanation of the background and rationale of the appointment of Mujahid from the concerned appointment authority, especially regarding his suitability and qualifications for this post.

Until this matter is reviewed and approved by the board, the appointment is to be withheld, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.