UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Teaching Hospital Withholds Additional Charge Of Computer Operator As AD P&F

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital withholds additional charge of computer operator as AD P&F

News appeared in different section of press, shared on social and electronic media on June 18, 19 2019, about the additional charge of computer operator Mujahid of Khyber Teaching Hospital as AD Planning and Finance (BPS-17) is withheld

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :news appeared in different section of press, shared on social and electronic media on June 18, 19 2019, about the additional charge of computer operator Mujahid of Khyber Teaching Hospital as AD Planning and Finance (BPS-17) is withheld.

The MTI KTH Board of Governor desires an explanation of the background and rationale of the appointment of Mujahid from the concerned appointment authority, especially regarding his suitability and qualifications for this post.

Until this matter is reviewed and approved by the board, the appointment is to be withheld, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Governor June 2019 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

25 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

31 minutes ago

Whelan's Family Satisfied With Recent Meetings at ..

53 seconds ago

Sberbank Believes 2019 Cyberattacks May Cost Russi ..

54 seconds ago

Russian-Turkish Deal on S-400 Deliveries in Line W ..

56 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather likely in metropolis on Thur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.