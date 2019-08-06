Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) protests against behaviour of DSP Railway

Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) here Tuesday organized protest rally against misbehaviour of DSP Railway with journalists of private news channel and demanded action against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) here Tuesday organized protest rally against misbehaviour of DSP Railway with journalists of private news channel and demanded action against him.

The rally was attended by a large number of journalists across the district which was started from Peshawar Press Club and culminated in front of Cantonment Railway Station.

Addressing the rally, President Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah said that journalists were the eyes and ears of the society and creating hurdles in their professional obligations was unacceptable.

Similarly, KhUJ General Secretary Muhammad Naeem also condemned behaviour of DSP and said that KhUJ was knowing how to protect journalists. He said that no compromise would be made on the professional duties and rights of journalists and demanded of authorities concerned to initiate inquiry against the said DSP and sought action against him.

DSP Railway Alamgir Khan has stopped journalists and cameraman from coverage of the anti-encroachment operation at railway track near Gulbahar area by allegedly snatching a camera and mic from the team of private news channel.