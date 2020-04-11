UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Union Of Journalists Condemns Closer Of AAP News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:46 PM

Khyber Union of Journalists condemns closer of AAP News

Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Saturday condemned closer of AAP News and said that Union will stand side by side with Journalists community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Saturday condemned closer of AAP news and said that Union will stand side by side with Journalists community.

According to a press release issued here, KhUJ expressed solidarity with the Journalists working in AAP News and demanded of the government to take notice of the closure of AAP News.

