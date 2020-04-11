Khyber Union Of Journalists Condemns Closer Of AAP News
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:46 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Saturday condemned closer of AAP news and said that Union will stand side by side with Journalists community.
According to a press release issued here, KhUJ expressed solidarity with the Journalists working in AAP News and demanded of the government to take notice of the closure of AAP News.