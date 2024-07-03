Open Menu

Kiani Briefed About Health Facilities Provided In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:22 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Advisor for Health to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani has stated that the Punjab government is taking effective measures to provide better healthcare facilities.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by the District Health Authority Bahawalpur in the DC office committee room.

Health Advisor Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani also directed the health department to crack down on counterfeit medicines. He expressed satisfaction with the provision of treatment facilities in Cholistan, remote areas, and other parts of the district.

He emphasized serving the people with a patriotic fervor. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr.

Khalid Chanar, and other health officials were present at the meeting. DHO Dr Khalid Chanar informed that in Bahawalpur district, people are being provided with medical facilities through Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, basic health centers, Rural Health Centers, and other health facilities.

He mentioned that officers and staff are actively working in the field for the prevention and control of diseases like dengue, polio, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and malaria, and conducting vaccination programs for children. He explained that through Field Hospitals and Clinic Wales, medical treatment facilities along with medicines are being provided to the people.

