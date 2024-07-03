Kiani Briefed About Health Facilities Provided In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Advisor for Health to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani has stated that the Punjab government is taking effective measures to provide better healthcare facilities
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Advisor for Health to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani has stated that the Punjab government is taking effective measures to provide better healthcare facilities.
He expressed these views during a briefing given by the District Health Authority Bahawalpur in the DC office committee room.
Health Advisor Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani also directed the health department to crack down on counterfeit medicines. He expressed satisfaction with the provision of treatment facilities in Cholistan, remote areas, and other parts of the district.
He emphasized serving the people with a patriotic fervor. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr.
Khalid Chanar, and other health officials were present at the meeting. DHO Dr Khalid Chanar informed that in Bahawalpur district, people are being provided with medical facilities through Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, basic health centers, Rural Health Centers, and other health facilities.
He mentioned that officers and staff are actively working in the field for the prevention and control of diseases like dengue, polio, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and malaria, and conducting vaccination programs for children. He explained that through Field Hospitals and Clinic Wales, medical treatment facilities along with medicines are being provided to the people.
Recent Stories
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister
Israel approves biggest West Bank land seizure in decades
Police arrest two women thieves with Rs 49,000
AJK PM calls for global action to expose India's Human Rights abuses in Kashmir
Man arrested for injuring wife with axe over cleanliness issue
PHC halts tax collection by Abbottabad Cantonment Board
SC acquits two accused in murder case
Medium to high level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul from July 4-7: ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bom ..
CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two women thieves with Rs 49,00010 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for injuring wife with axe over cleanliness issue10 minutes ago
-
PHC halts tax collection by Abbottabad Cantonment Board10 minutes ago
-
SC acquits two accused in murder case10 minutes ago
-
Medium to high level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul from July 4-7: FFD19 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bomb blast19 minutes ago
-
CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to openness, transparency in all privatization transactions: Aleem Khan20 minutes ago
-
PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering economic growth; Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago