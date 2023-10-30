Open Menu

Kiani Visits District Jail, Inspects Facilities To Inmates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Deputy Secretary of Law Omar Owais Kiani Monday paid a visit to the District Jail Abbottabad to assess the facilities and engaged in discussions regarding the welfare of the inmates

During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad, and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Saqlain Saleem also accompanied him.

The main focus of the visit to the district jail was to ensure that essential amenities were provided to the prisoners and to explore every avenue for offering them assistance and opportunities to become productive citizens contributing to the nation.

Deputy Secretary Omar Owais Kiani, along with his team, undertook a thorough tour of the District Jail during the visit.

In addition to the official delegation, various committee members took part, including Dr.

Aamir Israr, MSD HQ, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, representatives from trade unions, Bar Council representative, Sara Mushtaq from the Department of Social Welfare, as well as heads of various welfare organizations and other stakeholders.

The Superintendent of the District Jail Abbottabad extended a warm welcome on behalf of the prison administration and provided a comprehensive briefing on prison affairs.

The delegation conducted an extensive inspection of various sections of the jail, which included assessments of the kitchen, hospital, mosque, and other facilities. Furthermore, they engaged in discussions with the inmates to address any concerns they may have had. The quality of food provided to the inmates was also evaluated, and measures were taken to improve the rehabilitation process, ensuring the full cooperation of the incarcerated individuals.

