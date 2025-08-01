Kick-off Ceremony Of ‘Central Asia Tour 2025’ Held To Highlights Regional Tourism
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The kick-off ceremony of the Central Asia Tour 2025 held here on Friday as an international motorbike rally was promoting tourism, peace, and cultural integration across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Globe Strainers, said a press release. This unique 23-days journey will cover over 5,000 kilometers, showcasing Pakistan’s tourism potential while fostering regional collaboration through people-to-people diplomacy.
The tour commenced from Lahore on July 31, passing through Islamabad, Torkham, and Kabul, before reaching Kunduz and entering Tajikistan via Kalaikhum. Riders will explore key destinations including Dushanbe, Khujand, and later cross into Uzbekistan, visiting cities like Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara. The rally will return via Afghanistan, concluding in Lahore on August 22, 2025. The adventure rally carries the theme: “Explore Muslim Heritage & Culture – Promote Tourism & Friendship.”
The ceremony was graced by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan as the Chief Guest and Secretary, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani as the Guest of Honour.
The event was also attended by Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev and Deputy Head of Mission of Tajikistan Saidjon Shafiev. Their participation underscored the growing cooperation and shared vision for tourism, heritage promotion, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and the Central Asian countries.
Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, in his remarks, stated, “This remarkable initiative not only reflects Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and tourism but also underlines the country’s strategic role as a gateway between South and Central Asia. I commend the organizers and extend the best wishes to the riders for a safe and successful journey.”
Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani remarked, “Tourism possesses transformative power to build bridges between nations. Events such as the Central Asia Tour are vital for strengthening cultural understanding and diplomatic cooperation within the ECO region and beyond.”
Alisher Tukhtayev remarked this initiative will be greatly helpful to promote people to people contact and promote bilateral tourism between Pakistan and Central Asian States.
Saidjon Shafiev remarked this bike rally will open new frontiers for the promotion of cross boarder tourism between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Aftab ur Rehman Rana added the Central Asia Tour 2025 marks a significant milestone in the realm of adventure tourism and regional integration. PTDC is proud to support initiatives that promote Pakistan’s soft image and heritage at the global level.
PTDC invites all stakeholders and the public to celebrate and support this inspirational journey, which aims to open new frontiers for tourism, strengthen diplomatic ties, and promote peace and friendship across borders.
