Kickboxer Rind Calls On Speaker Balochistan Assembly

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kickboxer Rind calls on Speaker Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Kickboxer Shazaib Rind called on Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali here on Thursday.

Jamali congratulated Rind for his excellent performance in the lightweight 68 kg kickboxing competition in the United States of America.

He said that the youth of Balochistan were now shining the name of Pakistan's green crescent flag all over the world.

The Speaker said that the current government was utilizing all resources for the promotion of sports and athletes so that they would show their talent at the world level through games.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch, Mir Zabad and tribal leader Sardar Khan Rind were also present on this occasion.

