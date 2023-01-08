UrduPoint.com

Kid Cured Of Life Threatening GB Syndrome After 103 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kid cured of life threatening GB syndrome after 103 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A kid suffering from GB syndrome, a life-threatening disease of hands and feet, was discharged from Children Complex after 103 days of hospitalization, including 71 days spent on a ventilator.

An official source at Children Complex told APP on Sunday that Mujhaid, 12 was a patient of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare disorder in which the immune system of a person's body attacks his/her nerves.

Weakness and tingling in hands and feet are usually the first symptoms, and if the patients are not cured, the lower part of their bodies are paralyzed, he said, adding that GBS is a life-threatening disease.

He informed that the patient was discharged from the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) through the continuous efforts of Dr Asim Khursheed and his team.

Tracheostomy was conducted after 25th day of ventilation, he said, adding that the patient developed ARDS, Vent associated Pneumonia, and Resistant UTI, which are usual infections after a patient was placed on a vent, the source explained.

The kid left the hospital with a smiling face after 103 days of treatment, he said.

