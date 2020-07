(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A boy died after felling down into well while playing at Chak No 67/10-R on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 10 years old boy namely Asghar s/o Rashid was playing when he suddenly fell down into the tube well and died.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body from the well and handed over to heirs.

APP /sak2055 hrs