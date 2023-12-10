Kid dies, four hurt due to blast in scrap material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A kid has died while four persons sustained injuries due to a blast into scrap material at a junkyard in Tawakal town.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of blast into junkyard material in Tawakal town.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescue personnel informed that an explosion occurred in the equipment of the junkyard.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. The concerned law enforcement departments were busy in interrogation into the incident to determine the cause of the blast.