Open Menu

Kid Dies, Six Hurt In Walls, Roof Collapse Incidents Due To Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Kid dies, six hurt in walls, roof collapse incidents due to rain

A minor kid was killed while six others sustained injuries as walls and a roof caved in due to rain in three separate incidents here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A minor kid was killed while six others sustained injuries as walls and a roof caved in due to rain in three separate incidents here Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, the wall of a house was caved in near Chatha bridge due to rain in which 10 years old kid named Kawish s/o Jalil was buried under debris and died.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Basic Health Unit Budhla Santt.

In another incident, a teenage girl Noor Fatima d/o Muhammad Nadeem sustained injuries as the wall of a house collapsed near 17 kassi Vehari road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the girl to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

In the third incident, at least five persons sustained injuries after the roof of a house caved in near Seetal Marri due to heavy rain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing them first aid. The injured were included Kashif, Tahir Khan, Javed, Zafar and Umar.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Vehari Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

3 minutes ago
 TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

3 minutes ago
 PFA stops production of oil mill violating food st ..

PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

24 seconds ago
 Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democra ..

Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democracy, human rights & rule of law ..

26 seconds ago
 62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cop ..

62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cops to perform security duties i ..

27 seconds ago
 3 killed over old enmity in Attock

3 killed over old enmity in Attock

29 seconds ago
US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine ..

US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine - Team Leader

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to rai ..

Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to raise Sri Lanka's hopes

4 minutes ago
 CCoIGCT considers summary concerning G2G accord be ..

CCoIGCT considers summary concerning G2G accord between UAE , Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Thai reformist Pita's PM bid crashes on establishm ..

Thai reformist Pita's PM bid crashes on establishment opposition

4 minutes ago
 PTI chairman approaches IHC against complaint abou ..

PTI chairman approaches IHC against complaint about his 'nikah'

4 minutes ago
 Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan