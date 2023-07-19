Kid dies, six hurt in walls, roof collapse incidents due to rain

A minor kid was killed while six others sustained injuries as walls and a roof caved in due to rain in three separate incidents here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A minor kid was killed while six others sustained injuries as walls and a roof caved in due to rain in three separate incidents here Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, the wall of a house was caved in near Chatha bridge due to rain in which 10 years old kid named Kawish s/o Jalil was buried under debris and died.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Basic Health Unit Budhla Santt.

In another incident, a teenage girl Noor Fatima d/o Muhammad Nadeem sustained injuries as the wall of a house collapsed near 17 kassi Vehari road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the girl to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

In the third incident, at least five persons sustained injuries after the roof of a house caved in near Seetal Marri due to heavy rain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing them first aid. The injured were included Kashif, Tahir Khan, Javed, Zafar and Umar.