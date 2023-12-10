Kid dies, three injure due to blast in scrap material

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A kid died while three persons sustained injuries due to a blast into scrap material at a junkyard in Tawakal town.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of blast into junkyard material in Tawakal town.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescue personnel informed that an explosion occurred in the equipment of the junkyard.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. The deceased was identified as 7-year-old Ahmad Ali s/o Muhammad Arif. The injured included 60 Muhammad Ali s/o Khuda Buksh, 50 Muhammad Arif s/o Khuda

Buksh and Mah Noor d/o Muhammad Arif.

The concerned law enforcement departments were busy in interrogating the incident to determine the cause of the blast.