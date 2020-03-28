Kid dies, two injured as roof caves in

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A six year old boy crushed to death while his brother and sister sustained injuries as the roof of the house caved in after heavy rain on last Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three kids of Mushtaq including Dilawar, Usman and Shanza residents of Bangla Shah Trhsil Kot Addu District Muzaffargarh were sleeping in the house when the roof of the house caved in after heavy rain.

As a result of the mishap, Dilawar (6) died at spot while his three year old brother Usman and minor sister Shanza sustained serious injuries.

Rescue sources said that the house was old and in bad conditioned which collapsed after rain.

The injured kids have been shifted to the hospital.