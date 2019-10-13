kid drown in jamshoro,14 years old boy struck by a train

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A 4 years old baby girl drowned in the water tank while playing in her home's car parking area at Jamshoro Colony in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased Marvi Soomro daughter of Manzoor Soomro was immediately shifted to Liaquat University Hospital but the doctors pronounced her death.

Meanwhile, a 14 years old boy Aneel was struck by a train in Gujrati Mohala area here on Sunday.

The police told that the boy was flying kite when he mistakenly stepped over the railway track and ignored the approaching train.