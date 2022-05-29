Kid drowned in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A kid was drowned into TP link canal during bathing while two others pulled out safely on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 has received information that three children were taking bath in canal when a boy suddenly drowned to death while two others successfully pulled out by the authorities.

Rescue 1122 shifted the kid to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu where doctors declared him as a dead.

The kid was identified as 13 year old Wahid Buksh resident of Qasba Noor Shah Talai.