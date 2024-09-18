Kid drowns in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A kid drowned at Sodal Wali bridge canal at Jalalpur Road here, when he slipped while crossing the canal through temporary bridge here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, six-year-old minor named Zeeshan, son of Akhtar of Sodal Wali bridge, was crossing the canal through a temporary bridge made by placing a pole when suddenly he lost control and fell into the canal and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the kid after rescue and search operation. The rescue team handed over the body to heirs after fulfilling legal requirements.