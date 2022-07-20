Kid drowns in river Chenab while playing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A kid was drowned into river Chenab after falling down while playing near Kund Sargana Kabirwala area.

According to Rescue officials, a seven years old kid namely Tasawer s/o Manzoor was playing near river Chenab and suddenly fell down and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body during search operation.