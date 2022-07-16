UrduPoint.com

Kid Drowns Into Taleeri Canal While Crossing Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :A seven-years-old kid fell down into Taleeri canal while crossing the bridge made with date trees near Bangla stop mouza Long Kharkan bridge on yesterday evening.

According to Rescue officials, a seven years old kid namely Junaid Ahmad s/o Muhammad Mumtaz fell down into Taleeri canal while crossing the bridge.

The parents and local people searched for the kid but could not succeed.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue diving team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescue operation was underway but kid could not be found till filing of the story.

More Stories From Pakistan

